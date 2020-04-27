Latest On Coronavirus: Public Input Sought, Hillsborough Hotline To Help People Needing To Pay Bills - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Public Input Sought, Hillsborough Hotline To Help People Needing To Pay Bills

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Sunday, April 26, according to the Florida Department of Health:

30,680 – Florida Residents | 848 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,074 – Deaths

Florida Cases Pass 31,000; Bay Area Posts No Deaths For Second Straight Day

The number of COVID-19 infections in Florida passed 31,000 Sunday. However, the number of deaths in the Tampa Bay area remained unchanged for the second straight day.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, 31,528 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state; an increase of 689 since Saturday morning.

The Florida Department of Health switched to reporting figures once a day over the weekend.

A total of 1,074 people have now died from the coronavirus statewide; an increase of 19 deaths since Saturday morning. No deaths were reported in the Tampa Bay area Sunday, the second straight day that happened. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Hillsborough Hotline Aims To Help Those Out Of Work

Hillsborough County opened up a new hotline on Monday for people who have lost their job or have reduced wages because of coronavirus, and need help paying for their housing and utilities.

The number for the Rapid Response Assistance Call Center is (813) 274-3710. It is open to callers from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Department of Social Services Director Audrey Ziegler said they set up the new call center after experiencing about twice the usual number of calls for help this month, as many businesses closed. [Read more]

— Kerry Sheridan

Task Force Taking Public Comments Online

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force has launched a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians.

Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form

— WJCT

Health Official Predicts Non-Covid Illness

With the fear of coronavirus uppermost in many people’s minds, Orlando Health vice president of quality control, Dr. George Ralls, said he fears a surge of a different kind. While the hospital has continued to treat trauma cases and stroke, not everyone with an emergency has been heading to the ER.

He said there are many cases that have been coming into his emergency rooms that were much worse than they would have been had people come in earlier.

“We’ve had patients who ignored chest pain for days and came into cardiac arrest, we’ve had patients who ignored seizures and came in with much more serious situations,” Ralls said. [Read more]

— Susan Giles Wantuck