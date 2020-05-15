Latest On Coronavirus: Sarasota Sees Big jump, Seminole Hard Rock May Reopen Soon, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Sarasota Sees Big jump, Seminole Hard Rock May Reopen Soon, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, according to the Florida Department of Health:

42,038 – Florida Residents | 1,172 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,875 – Deaths

Sarasota Sees Big Jump

As of Thursday, 43,210 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 808 people since Wednesday.

Health officials reported 145 of the new cases are in the Tampa Bay area. Sarasota County saw the largest increase in new cases in the region, with 47.

Statewide, 1,875 people have died due to complications from th e coronavirus; an increase of 48 since Wednesday. The Department of Health confirmed eight deaths in the Tampa Bay region Thursday. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Seminole Hard Rock May Reopen Soon

It may just be a matter of weeks until the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa reopens.

Jim Allen, the Chairman and CEO of the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s gaming company, told Fox Business News on Thursday that they could open the doors on their Florida properties at the end of this month or in early June.

But a spokesman for the company’s Tampa location told the Tampa Bay Times that all plans are tentative and no reopening date has been confirmed. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

DeSantis Teases Announcement Today

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will announce today additional “phase one” measures to reopen the state’s economy, with the moves expected to include allowing more people to be seated in restaurants and allowing gyms to operate.

DeSantis gave a stay-tuned comment Thursday after adding Miami-Dade and Broward to the rest of the counties in the state that have started taking initial steps to recover from economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

Tampa To Reopen Parks This Weekend

s part of Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen Florida during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Tampa reopened 13 park trails, beaches, and dog parks May 4.

Tampa will reopen the rest of the city parks starting Saturday. It also will open other outdoor spaces, including kayak and canoe launches and tennis courts.

However, picnic shelters, playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball and volleyball courts, and splash pads will remain closed. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Hillsborough Summer Camps Canceled

Hillsborough County has canceled its summer camp, the county’s Parks and Recreation Department announced.

Families who pre-registered will be given full refunds.

The department is developing virtual programming as a replacement. For more information, visit the department’s website.

— Carl Lisciandrello

Carnival To Lay Off Hundreds In Florida

The world’s largest cruise company Carnival Corp. says it will be laying off hundreds of employees in Florida, California and Washington due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s CEO Arnold Donald said the combination of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts were “necessary” as the pause on cruise travel enters its third month.

The company said in an email that the majority of affected employees in the U.S. will be in Florida, California and Washington state.

Carnival Corp. did not reveal the number of job eliminations in the other states or countries around the world.

— Associated Press

