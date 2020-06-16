Latest On Coronavirus: Second Highest Tampa Bay Spike, Florida Welcome Centers Open, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Second Highest Tampa Bay Spike, Florida Welcome Centers Open, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of Monday, June 15, according to the Florida Department of Health:

77,326 — Positive Tests | 2,938— Deaths

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

NEWSLETTER: Sign Up For Coronavirus Updates From Health News Florida

Hillsborough Cases Hit New Single-Day High

The Florida Department of Health reported 77,326 coronavirus positive tests statewide Monday; an increase of 1,758 in 24 hours.

The Tampa Bay area had 490 new positive tests since Sunday. It’s the second-highest regional daily increase in cases recorded by the state since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 492 new cases were reported Saturday.

Hillsborough County reported its largest daily increase with 213 new cases.

Pinellas County recorded 154 positive tests, its second-highest daily increase. 162 new cases were reported Saturday. Pasco County also saw the second-highest daily increase with 22 new cases. It’s high is 23 on May 2.

Statewide, there have been 2,938 deaths; an increase of seven since Sunday. It was the second straight day the state reported no deaths in the Tampa Bay region. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Florida Welcome Centers Open

Two state-operated welcome centers opened to the public Monday for the first time since March, while the coronavirus pandemic keeps two others locked up.

And while the highway centers were once known for offering free orange juice to weary travelers, state workers at the reopened facilities — on Interstate 10 near the Alabama border and Interstate 75 near the Georgia border — are providing free face masks as part of COVID-19 protocols.

Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said Monday that more than 400,000 masks have been made available by the state Department of Health and the Division of Emergency Management’s State Emergency Response Team.

“They will be for our staff, and we will be making these available freely to the public throughout the summer if they desire to pick one up while they are visiting our state,” Young said during a Visit Florida Executive Committee conference call.

The welcome-center openings come after the state on June 5 ended a motorist checkpoint on I-10 near the Alabama border that was set up in late March as part of an effort to require people traveling from Louisiana, then a COVID-19 hotspot, to self-isolate if they entered Florida.

Still not open is a welcome center along Interstate 95 and a Visit Florida kiosk inside the Florida Capitol, which remains closed to walkup visitors.

— News Service of Florida

Gas Prices Move Past $2 A Gallon

Gasoline prices in Florida now average more than $2 a gallon for the first time since March.

According to AAA Auto Club, one gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida now costs $2.02, up 12 cents from last Monday and 25 cents higher than one month ago.

AAA spokesman W. D. Williams says there is a lot of uncertainty in the market right now, with the number of new COVID-19 cases increasing at the same time as most businesses are re-opening and people are again traveling.

“America’s economy is rebounding, and people are going back to work, which means they are resuming their normal daily commutes,” Williams said. “That means the demand for gasoline is increasing.”

Florida gas prices are still down more than 50 cents per gallon from one year ago.

— News Service of Florida

WNBA Plans To Start Season In July In Florida

The WNBA has announced plans to play an abbreviated 22-game season in Florida beginning in late July.

The league is still finalizing a partnership with IMG Academy in Bradenton to play the games at the facility and possibly others nearby. Players would be housed at IMG and teams would hold training camps there as well.

The games would be played with no fans in attendance.

The WNBA would use its regular playoff format, with the top eight teams making the postseason and the first two rounds being single-elimination. The top two seeds would have byes until the semifinals.

The postseason would end in early October. A 36-game season that was supposed to start May 15 was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Associated Press

Four TPD Officers Test Positive In Last Week

Four Tampa Police Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus in the last week.

According to a news release, the department now has seven positive cases, and all are currently under quarantine.

The department reports a school resource officer showed symptoms on June 2 and tested positive four days later. Three officers also showed symptoms last week and were placed on quarantine.

There are 46 department employees under quarantine.

— Carl Lisciandrello

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give