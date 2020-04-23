Latest On Coronavirus: Second Largest Jump In Florida Deaths, Leaders Seek 'Parameters,' And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Second Largest Jump In Florida Deaths, Leaders Seek ‘Parameters,’ And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, according to the Florida Department of Health:

27,791– Florida Residents | 9 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 785 – Non-Florida Residents | 927 – Deaths

Florida Deaths Increase By 60

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in Florida has passed 900.

The 6 p.m. update from the Department of Health registers 927 deaths; an increase of 60 since Tuesday evening and the second-largest daily death increase since April 14, when 72 deaths were recorded.

There are now 28,576 cases of COVID-19 in the state; up 707 since Tuesday evening. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

State Leaders Push For ‘Parameters’

State leaders on Governor Ron DeSantis’ ‘Re-Open Florida’ task force have set a goal for the group: Providing ‘parameters’ to businesses and school districts that would be pre-requisites for re-opening.

Three ‘work groups’ representing different economic sectors met Wednesday – representing a vast array of different types of businesses. One covered education, manufacturing, mining and utilities – another, food tourism and retail. The call concerning agriculture, healthcare, finance and other industries was cut short by technical difficulties.

Across all the varied industries, House Speaker Jose Oliva says, universal rules are needed. [Read more]

— Ryan Dailey, WFSU

Schools Open For Summer Camps?

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says he’d like to see schools be open for summer camps.

He says there will most likely be a hybrid solution for families with members vulnerable to COVID-19.

“They’ll probably stay in a learning management virtual platform with the teacher still having that direct instruction, but we still want to open up the campuses for everyone and open up those camps,” Corcoran said. “So you’re going to have a hybrid.”

Corcoran says those accommodations could carry over to the fall when students go back to school.

No final decisions have been made.

Education officials are trying to figure out issues, such as how to social distance in places like classrooms and cafeterias.

— Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Sarasota Votes To Reopen Beaches

Sarasota County Commissioners have voted to reopen beaches.

But there will be restrictions.

Beginning Monday, people will be able to walk, swim and fish at Sarasota County beaches. These are deemed as “essential activities” outlined by Governor Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order. [Read more]

— Cathy Carter

Companies To Bolster State Testing

Florida will be able to increase the number of COVID-19 tests that can be processed per day by 18,000 after the state signed contracts with two new testing companies.

Speaking to reporters at the capitol Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he anticipates the testing companies will be able to provide results within a two-day period.

The governor did not immediately provide the names of the testing companies that signed contracts.

He says the increased capacity will be focused on testing Florida’s most vulnerable populations.

“These tests at these labs will primarily be where we send our samples that we collect in the long-term care and assisted living facilities and at the community-based walk-up sites,” DeSantis said.

To access medically underserved communities, the DeSantis administration recently created walk-up sites in Broward and Duval counties where residents don’t need to have access to a car to obtain a test.

There have been over 2,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases involving residents or staff members of long-term care facilities, along with more than 230 deaths.

— Tom Urban, WLRN

St. Petersburg On Its Own Timeline

While some models say Florida and St. Petersburg may have passed the peak rate of coronavirus infections, that doesn’t mean people should be throwing house parties anytime soon.

In his weekly COVID-19 update, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said Tuesday the city will not be lifting social distancing orders without a serious review.

Florida’s emergency declaration is set to expire April 30, unless it’s extended by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But Kriseman said his city will reopen on its own timeline. [Read more]

— Delaney Brown

What To Expect When Theme Parks Reopen

Expect “virtual” or expanded FastPass-style lines, staggered seating on rides, online food ordering and limited crowds when Florida’s major theme parks eventually reopen after being shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic. [Read more]

— News Service of Florida

