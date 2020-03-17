Latest On Coronavirus: Smooth Primary Expected, Fifth Floridian Dies; Volunteer Shortage, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Smooth Primary Expected, Fifth Floridian Dies; Volunteer Shortage, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, according to the Florida Department of Health.

142 – Florida Residents | 6 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 18 – Non-Florida Residents

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

Fifth Person Dies In Florida

A fifth person has died in Florida from the coronavirus, state officials announced Monday evening.

The person died in Orange County, a release from the state said, but no other details were provided.

The state also announced that five more Florida residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases in Florida to 160. Earlier Monday, Florida officials announced 19 new positive cases. The state has now committed to updating the number of positive cases twice a day.

142 Floridians have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 18 people from out-of-state have tested positive in Florida. There are also six Florida residents with coronavirus who are being treated in other states.

A fifth person has died in Florida from the coronavirus. The person died in Orange County, a release from the state said, but no other identification details were provided.

The state also launched a COVID-19 dashboard, providing a map with a county-by-county breakdown of existing cases. However, the state’s release announcing the new cases did not provide information that was previously available. The state did not provide the individual ages and locations for the new patients who tested positive. [Read more]

— Julio Ochoa

Smooth Florida Primary Expected Despite Concerns

As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state’s voters will head to the polls and cast ballots today in the Democratic presidential primary.

Officials say all are expected to go smoothly despite concerns over the coronavirus.

State health officials have been working with local supervisors of elections to make sure polling locations are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers have been moved.

About 1.9 million of the state’s voters had voted by mail or at early voting centers as of Monday afternoon.

Stay with WUSF on-air for continuing coverage throughout the day. [Read more]

— WFSU, Associated Press

Organizations Hurt By Volunteer Shortage

Local non-profit organizations are dealing with a shortage of volunteers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jeff Johnson, state director of AARP Florida, says a lot of people over the age of 50 are not volunteering like they normally would because they’re at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

As a result, non-profits like Feeding Tampa Bay and Metropolitan Ministries are feeling the squeeze.

“A number of them have already reported significant decline in their volunteer numbers as older people who may have these conditions that put them at risk are doing the wise thing for their own health and declining to volunteer, he said.

Johnson is asking healthy people who are able to volunteer to consider doing so.

— Vanessa Henry

TGH Performing Its Own Tests

As the country tries to meet the growing demand for coronavirus tests, some area hospitals like Tampa General Hospital are doing their own in-house testing.

The hospital recently received FDA approval for a test similar to the CDC’s version, but availability is limited.

The hospital can only do so many tests a day, so it has to limit who is eligible based on CDC guidelines that factor in whether patients show symptoms of COVID-19 as well as factors like their age and travel history.

Tampa General’s test can produce results within about six to twelve hours, according to Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. David Wein. But he said people should avoid temptation to visit the hospital to get tested for quick peace of mind, as they may not qualify and could actually increase their risk of exposure to the virus. [Read more]

— Stephanie Colombini

Tampa, St. Petersburg Set Limits on Gatherings, Bars and Restaurants

The mayors of Tampa and St. Petersburg held separate Facebook Live sessions on Monday, announcing new limitations on gatherings, as well as at restaurants and bars.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor ordered all bars and restaurants to limit their occupancy to 50 percent of their maximum capacity, starting Tuesday at noon. She also ordered them to close daily at 10 p.m. until further notice. [Read more]

Late Monday night, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill issued an administrative order with the same restrictions for restaurants, bars, and private clubs in the rest of the county. [Read more]

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said his city is restricting both public and private gatherings to 50 people and will limit late alcohol sales at bars and restaurants in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Bars and restaurants must now abide by a last-call of 9 p.m., and Kriseman stressed that this restriction will be strongly enforced.

“Late night revelry in this city will not be allowed,” Kriseman said.

In addition, all libraries, recreation center and pools will be closed to the public until further notice. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes, Steve Newborn and Carl Lisciandrello

WrestleMania Moved Out of Tampa

WrestleMania 36 will not be held in Tampa after all. World Wrestling Entertainment issued a state on Twitter saying it will move the event to its training facility in Orlando.

As it has done with recent televised events, WrestleMania will be held in the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Only essential personnel will be allowed on the closed set. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello and Mark Schreiner