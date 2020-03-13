Latest On Coronavirus: Spate Of New Cases In Florida, And More Updates - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Spate Of New Cases In Florida, And More Updates

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

41 – Florida Residents | 5 – Florida Cases Repatriated* | 3 – Non-Florida Residents

The list of new positive cases of coronavirus in Florida grew by 16 late Thursday, bringing the total in state to 41, according to Florida Department of Health.

Nine of the new cases have been connected to travel, including two men who were part of a Nile River cruise and tour in Egypt. One is a case stemming from Port Everglades, and the root of infection for the remaining sevis unclear, the department said in a statement.

Two of the new cases are in Sarasota County: a 50-year-old New York man, and a 70-year-old man from Massachusetts. It’s unknown if either of those cases are travel-related. The third case in the region involves a 49-year old woman in Hillsborough County who tested positive for COVID-19. Her case is related to travel to Europe.

All these patients remain isolated and are being monitored by public health officials.

The state also added a 73-year old man in Palm Beach County and a 70-year old Volusia County man to the list of people who were infected while in Egypt for a cruise or tour on the Nile River in February or March. In Florida, 11 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are tied to this trip.

The other new cases announced Thursday night are:

A 74-year old man in Palm Beach County (travel related)

A 24-year old woman in Alachua County (travel related)

A 25-year old woman in Broward County (travel related)

A 20-year old female Texas resident in Broward County (travel related)

A 36-year old Broward County resident (travel related)

A 83-year old man in Duval County (unclear – epidemiological investigation underway)

A 57-year old man in Clay County (unclear – epidemiological investigation underway)

A 28-year old Broward County woman (unclear – epidemiological investigation underway)

A 77-year old man in Lee County (unclear – epidemiological investigation underway)

A 68-year old woman in Broward County. This case is associated with Port Everglades.

A 42-year old man in Miami-Dade County (travel related – exposure to an international traveler)

While all 16 new positive cases announced Thursday were tested in Florida Department of Health labs, it announced it is now including results from private laboratories in these daily reports.

PGA Cancels Tournaments, Including Valspar Championship

The PGA Tour first said there would be no fans. Now there will be no players.

In a late night decision, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks – including next week’s scheduled Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor.

Commissioner Jay Monahan had said earlier Thursday he was comfortable with the tournaments going on without fans because it’s an outdoor sport. He said Thursday night the new coronavirus situation is changing rapidly and the right thing for the PGA Tour to do is to pause.

The next scheduled event would be the Masters.

It’s the latest sports league to announce it was canceling events and seasons.

— Associated Press

Hillsborough Leaders Talk Coronavirus Testing, WrestleMania At Emergency Meeting

Hillsborough County commissioners declared a local state of emergency for coronavirus, postponed area events — but not WrestleMania — and raised concerns about the lack of widespread testing during an emergency policy meeting Thursday.

Commissioners grilled Dr. Douglas Holt, head of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, saying they want better information to share with residents about where to go to get tested for COVID-19.

Officials also discussed what to do about major events planned in the Tampa Bay area, including WrestleMania 36, is scheduled to take place in Tampa April 5.

The WWE said it’s preparing a contingency plan but remains committed to holding the event at Raymond James Stadium next month. Ultimately, it’s up to the county to decide whether to allow it continue. [Read more]

— Stephanie Colombini

Orlando Theme Parks Closed

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort will be closed the rest of the month starting March 15. The theme parks join a growing list of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Thursday night, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company said theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close through the end of March, in an abundance of caution. [Read more]— WMFE