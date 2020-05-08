Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Bay Cases Grow By 100, Increased Manatee Testing, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Bay Cases Grow By 100, Increased Manatee Testing, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 3 p.m. Thursday, May 7, according to the Florida Department of Health:

37,813 – Florida Residents | 1,015 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,600 – Deaths

Tampa Bay Cases Grow By Over 100

State health officials report 38,828 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, an increase of 826 cases since Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Bay area saw an increase of 108 cases.

Hillsborough County had the largest number of new infections in the region with 33; Polk County reported 30.

The Florida death toll from COVID-19 is 1,600 people; a daily increase of 61.

In the Tampa Bay vicinity, there were 16 deaths reported. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Manatee Approves More Funding For COVID-19 Testing

Manatee County commissioners have voted to purchase additional COVID-19 testing kits. The move comes as the county continues to ramp up its testing capacity.

For weeks, Manatee County lagged behind the rest of the state when it came to testing. At the same time, the county was seeing a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths compared to elsewhere in Florida. Commissioners had been expressing increased frustration over the lack of available testing kits from the state. They went ahead and authorized spending $200,000 to buy kits from the private market in order to help the county reach its new goal of testing 2 percent of Manatee County residents. [Read more] — Cathy Carter

Disney World Restaurant, Entertainment Complex To Reopen

Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed.

Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon posted Thursday on the official Disney Parks Blog that the area will reopen May 20 with enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Those measures include increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members.

The post didn’t say which businesses would open first.

Walt Disney World closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Associated Press

Website To Provide Real-Time Pinellas Beach Updates

As more folks flock to Pinellas County beaches now that they’re open, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is launching a tool that will help beach-goers plan their day.

A link on the Sheriff’s Office website will list all beaches in the county and alert folks if it is beach is open, reaching capacity, or closed. It will also indicate whether parking is available.

Folks can start checking for updates on Friday at 1 p.m.

— Carl Lisciandrello

