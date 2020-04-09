Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Bay Cases Slowing Down?, Pasco Elections On Hold, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Bay Cases Slowing Down?, Pasco Elections On Hold, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

New Tampa Bay Cases On Slowdown?

Health officials are reporting 15,698 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida. There were 951 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Since Wednesday morning, no new cases were reported in Polk County. Pinellas, Hernando and Manatee Counties each had just one new case. There were two in Pasco County, and four in Sarasota County. In Hillsborough County, five new cases were noted.

The Department of Health’s 6 p.m. report showed 323 people have passed away in Florida due to the coronavirus.

— Lisa Peakes

Pasco Elections On Hold As Polk Takes Precautions

It’s going to take more than a pandemic to keep people from voting. At least in Polk County, where just under 15 percent of registered voters went to the polls in six cities. That’s about average or a little higher than normal.

In Pasco County, however, concerns over coronavirus have prompted election officials to request — and receive — a delay in three municipal elections.

Poll workers in Polk County were on hand to sanitize every booth after each person voted.

“We did have good turnout,” Polk Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards said. “So we actually wound up having some lines, because of course we limited the number of people allowed at each polling location at any one time. So that resulted in people being outside or backed up from the door, standing six feet apart.” Pasco County requested — and received — a delay in three municipal elections from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he’s OK with delaying elections until August. [Read more] Crist Wants Higher Unemployment Benefits St. Petersburg’s Charlie Crist is joining other state Democrats to push Governor Ron DeSantis for more money for people receiving unemployment benefits. Currently, the state offers a maximum of $275 a week, and Crist says that puts Florida’s unemployment payments among the lowest in the nation. “We’re offering this suggestion to quickly and easily reduce the strain on our out of work Floridians by using the powers the Governor currently possesses to increase Florida’s unemployment benefit,” Crist said. “In fact, governors in Georgia and Michigan, which have similar authorities, have already taken this action.” Crist also believes the length of time someone is eligible for benefits should be extended. He worries once the federal stimulus of $600 for 16 weeks runs out, citizens will be stuck relying on just the current state benefits. — Blaise Gainey, WFSU Miami Makes Masks Mandatory The city of Miami is stepping up its response to the coronavirus pandemic by requiring everyone inside grocery stores, pharmacies and most other retail business that are still open to wear face masks. The order signed Wednesday went into effect early Thursday morning. The Miami Herald reports any delivery workers and construction workers are also expected to cover their faces. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says police officers will be enforcing the law, though at first they’ll help educate people. Business that don’t enforce the law could be fined or shut down. — Associated Press

DeSantis Ponders Testing Travelers From Hot Spots

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday it would be good to test certain international travelers for COVID-19 as testing improves and becomes more available. DeSantis pointed to recent issues with cruise-ship passengers who had the virus, as he expressed a desire to require rapid testing of people from COVID-19 hot spots.

“If you’re coming from like a Brazil and or coming from these other places, it would be good to have those tests available and done so that as people come to Florida, we know that people aren’t necessarily carrying the virus,” DeSantis said while attending an event highlighting a COVID-19 field hospital being set up by the U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“Miami has gone through a lot here. Other parts of Florida have gone through a lot here,” DeSantis continued. “We’ve had a lot of dislocation economically. We’re trying to mitigate that, and we’re trying to bounce back from it. But to go through all that and then just have people coming in internationally or even domestically and seeding it all over again, I think is a problem.”

DeSantis, who has issued executive orders requiring travelers from the hotspots of New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Louisiana to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Florida, said he intends to discuss his proposal with President Donald Trump.

“The fact of the matter is airplanes are what brought the virus to the United States,” DeSantis said, referring to the virus starting in China and then moving to other countries. “We’ve got to think smart about this. But I think we want to have people to be able to function as a society. But I think there are ways to do that much smarter.”

— News Service of Florida

USF Announces Virtual Spring Commencement

The University of South Florida is announcing plans for the thousands of students whose traditional commencement ceremonies scheduled for May have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

USF will expand the number of its in-person ceremonies, scheduled for August 6 through 9, to provide spring graduates an opportunity to participate. Those plans are subject to what recommendations for large gatherings are like come this summer. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give.