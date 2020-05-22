Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Bay Cases Spike, More Vacation Rentals Approved, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Bay Cases Spike, More Vacation Rentals Approved, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, according to the Florida Department of Health:

47,381 – Florida Residents | 1,294 – Non-Florida Residents | 2,144 – Deaths

Tampa Bay Cases Spike

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 48,675 people tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 1,204 since Wednesday.

The daily report from the state includes information released on an individual day. According to state officials, cases in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier.

In a tweet on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis attributed the spike in cases to a “big dump” of more than 50,000 test results.

Over the past 14 days, the state has reported a daily average of about 27,000 test results. However, on Wednesday the state reported receiving nearly 78,000 test results and reported only 527 positive cases.

Statewide, 2,144 people have died due to complications from COVID-19; a daily increase of 48.

Among Tampa Bay counties, Hillsborough had the largest number of new cases, with 64. It was the second-largest daily increase for Hillsborough since May 2, when 77 new infections were cited.

Polk County saw its largest daily increase in new cases Thursday, with 36. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

More Short-Term Vacation Rentals Approved To Reopen

Four Tampa Bay area counties have received approval from the state for short-term vacation rental properties to resume accepting reservations and check-ins.

The rulings are effective immediately — just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation signed off on Pinellas’ plan Wednesday, and on plans from Manatee, Sarasota, and Citrus counties Thursday. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

St. Pete Pride Cancels 2020 Celebration

St. Pete Pride has canceled its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

One of the largest LGBTQ celebrations in the Southeast, it was originally scheduled for June 22-28, then in April tentatively pushed back until the fall.

Next year’s celebration is slated for June 2021.

Pride officials say they are canceling all large in-person events, but will come up with alternate ways to celebrate as a community while respecting the current social distancing guidelines. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello

1,700 Coronavirus Tests Damaged On Way To Lab

More than 1,700 Floridians will have to be retested for the coronavirus after their state-administered tests were damaged while being transported to the lab for analysis.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a statement Thursday that 1,702 tests were damaged out of about 90,000 that have been administered this month.

The state said the individuals are being contacted and will be given priority for retesting at the site they originally visited.

The state did not give details on how the tests were damaged. The state has conducted about 200,000 tests statewide since the start of the pandemic.

– Carl Lisciandrello

Catholic Masses Can Resume On Sundays

Two weeks after announcing Catholics across Tampa Bay can take part in public Masses from Monday through Saturday, parishioners now will be able to attend on Sundays.

Bishop Gregory Parkes, with the Diocese of St. Petersburg, issued a statement Wednesday saying churches have been granted permission to open on Sundays as early as the weekend of May 30-31.

The Masses can resume with churches adhering to social distancing guidelines, and Parkes urged caution for those who may be at risk for contract coronavirus. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello

