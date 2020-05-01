Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Bay Deaths Spike, Restaurants Reopening With Mixed Reactions, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Bay Deaths Spike, Restaurants Reopening With Mixed Reactions, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, according to the Florida Department of Health:

32,810 – Florida Residents | 889 – Non-Florida Residents | 1,268 – Deaths

Spike In Tampa Bay Deaths

Coronavirus deaths are spiking in the seven counties around the Tampa metro area this week. Over the past three days, there have been 45 deaths across Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco and Hernando counties.

That’s more than any three-day span since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Twenty-one of the deaths were reported Tuesday. And the state reported 12 Tampa Bay are deaths on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall, 1,268 people have died in Florida; an increase of 50 since Wednesday morning. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Restaurants React To Reopening

Florida restaurants and retailers across most of the state got the green light to open indoor and outdoor dining at limited capacity starting Monday. It’s Phase I of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to re-open the state.

And local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are having mixed reactions to the news. [Read more]

— Daylina Miller

Hillsborough Parks Are Reopening

After they were closed more than a month ago, the majority of Hillsborough County parks, preserves and trails will be reopening within the next week.

County officials said visitors will still need to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and portions of the parks will remain closed – including playgrounds, picnic areas, and kayak/canoe facilities.

Nature preserves will open on Saturday, along with the E.G. Simmons Conservation Park. Several conservation parks, and walking trails in six neighborhood parks, will reopen on Monday. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello

Tough Questions For Businesses That Want To Reopen

Under phase one of the plan announced Wednesday by Governor Ron DeSantis, a number of businesses in Florida will be allowed to reopen Monday. But one analyst says there are still lots of unknowns.

Rob Hooker is an associate professor at the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business. He says reopening brings risks to workers and business owners alike.

“Do they have a safe workforce? And how do we know? So there are some things that maybe they want to consider there and some larger sociological issues, perhaps, tied to that as well. How do we certify that people are indeed safe in the workforce, without perhaps violating their privacy,” he said.

Restaurants and retail operations will be allowed to operate – but only at 25% capacity. Hooker says that might not be enough for some businesses to turn a profit, so owners might wait until restrictions are relaxed further.

— Bradley George

Manatee Beaches To Reopen With Parking Restrictions

Manatee County beaches will reopen onday under social distancing guidelines, and with restrictions on parking.

Visitors will receive two hours of free parking each day, “to enjoy the beach with minimal restrictions,” according to a news release. Those parked longer than two hours will receive a parking citation and fine.

The parking spaces at the county’s three public beaches will be open starting Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Unlike other areas that have opened their beaches just for “essential activities” such as running, biking and fishing, sunbathing at Manatee beaches will be allowed. [Read more]

— Carl Lisciandrello

