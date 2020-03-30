Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Church Gathers Despite Order, Florida Deaths Hit 60, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Tampa Church Gathers Despite Order, Florida Deaths Hit 60, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Total positive cases of coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Sunday, March 29, according to the Florida Department of Health.

4,768 – Florida Residents | 8 – Florida Cases Repatriated | 182 – Non-Florida Residents | 60 – Deaths

Tampa Church Gathers In Violation Of Stay-At-Home Order

Hundreds of worshipers attended services at a Tampa church on Sunday, in direct violation of the Hillsborough County’s stay-at-home order.

The county has banned gatherings of more than ten people.

In a Facebook video, River Church pastor Rodney Howard Browne says worship services are protected by the First Amendment.

“We are not a non-essential service. We are vital to any community, to health and the well-being,” he said. “And the very thought that if people come to church, you’re going to kill them, that’s garbage.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement that admonished the church for failing to comply with the order.

The statement says church attorneys are working with the sheriff’s lawyers to find a resolution.

– Bradley George

Florida Infections Nearing 5,000

With more than 900 new positive test results added since Saturday evening, Florida is rapidly approaching 5,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to figures released by the Florida Department of Health just after 6 p.m. Sunday, 4,950 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus. That’s up by 912 from the same time Saturday, and almost 1,800 since Friday evening.

It’s the largest one-day increase since testing began earlier this month.

-Mark Schreiner

State Sent Weekend Emergency Alert

The emergency alert text message you received over the weekend — warning you to social distance — was from the state.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would be sending a text message out to all Floridians to reiterate the Florida Surgeon General’s public health advisory: “FL Surgeon Gen: Stay home if 65+ or have medical conditions. All Follow social distancing,” the text read.

“Protect yourself. Now’s not the time to go outside,” DeSantis said.

– WLRN

