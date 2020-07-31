Latest On Coronavirus: Third Day Of Record Deaths, DeSantis Says Florida OK On Elections, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

In Atlanta, A Carving That Honors The Confederacy Is 'Too Big To Ignore'
WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:
Here are the latest figures as of Thursday, July 30, according to the Florida Department of Health:
461,379 — Positive Tests | 9,956 — Daily Increase | 6,586— Deaths
Florida Records Record Deaths For Third Straight Day
The COVID-19 death toll continues to reach record levels in Florida with Thursday’s report from the Department of Health showing the highest number of deaths recorded in 24 hours to date.
The report shows 253 people have died in the state since Wednesday’s report. The new figure brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 6,586.
The toll is 37 more than the previous record number reported on Wednesday. It is the third straight day that daily coronavirus-related deaths reached their highest numbers.
Pasco County was the heaviest hit of the counties in the greater Tampa Bay region, with 26 people reported dead. The number is more than double the previous death toll of 12 recorded on July 20.
Health officials reported 461,379 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida – an increase of 9,956 since Wednesday. [Read more]
— Lisa Peakes
Florida ‘In Good Spot’ For Elections, DeSantis Says
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday backed the efforts of the state’s elections chief and county elections supervisors after President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of postponing the November general election because of his aversion to “mail-in” ballots.
“I think that Florida will be in a good spot to go,” DeSantis said during an appearance at Space Florida headquarters in Merritt Island.
DeSantis, who had attended the morning launch of the Mars-bound Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter at Cape Canaveral, was asked about elections issues because Trump in a morning tweet continued his attack on mail-in-voting and the potential legitimacy of the election. [Read more]
— News Service of Florida
Florida Tops 87,000 Jobless Claims Last Week
First-time unemployment claims in Florida fell below 100,000 last week, as the state has recorded more than 3.3 million jobless claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated Florida accounted for 87,062 of the 1.43 million claims filed nationally during the week that ended July 25.
The Florida number was down from 108,976 a week earlier.
Only California had more first-time claims last week with an estimated 249,007, which was down more than 40,000 from the prior week.
— News Service of Florida
Deaths Continue In Florida’s Prisons
Three more Florida inmates have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the total number of prisoner deaths to 49, according to data released by the state Department of Corrections on Thursday.
The inmate death toll has doubled since June 30, when 24 inmate deaths were recorded.
July has proven to be the deadliest month in Florida’s prison system since the start of the pandemic, with 25 inmates dying since July 1.
— News Service of Florida
State Closes Testing Sites Ahead Of Isaias
With Tropical Storm Isaias expected to lash Florida this weekend, the Division of Emergency Management said state-supported testing sites for COVID-19 will temporarily close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The sites, which are in 23 counties, offer walk-up testing and drive-through testing. The Division of Emergency Management said a potential tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds that could affect South Florida as early as Friday.
“Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe,” the division said in a news release. “All sites have freestanding structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds and could cause damage to people and property if not secured.”
The division said the testing sites will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, with all expected to reopen by 8 a.m. next Wednesday. [Read more]
— Mark Schreiner and News Service of Florida