Latest On Coronavirus: Two Tampa Bay Deaths, Mayors Shun DeSantis' Florida Convention Idea, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Coronavirus: Two Tampa Bay Deaths, Mayors Shun DeSantis’ Florida Convention Idea, And More

WUSF will be providing the latest news and information on coronavirus in Tampa Bay and across the state. Here are the latest developments:

Here are the latest figures as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, according to the Florida Department of Health:

50,916 – Florida Residents | 1,339 – Non-Florida Residents | 2,259 – Deaths

Two Deaths In Tampa Bay Area

The Florida Department of Health reported Tuesday that 52,255 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 509 cases since Monday.

There were 67 new infections reported in the Tampa Bay region during that time.

The department reported seven deaths in the state since Monday due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total deaths to 2,259.

Two of the deaths were in the Tampa Bay area: a 70-year-old person in Pasco County and a 90-year-old woman in Polk County. [Read more]

— Lisa Peakes

Mayors Not In Favor Of Convention Idea

The mayors of Tampa Bay’s two largest cities are reacting to state Republican leaders floating the possibility that this summer’s Republican National Convention could be coming to Florida.

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday about moving the convention out of Charlotte because North Carolina was not opening fast enough from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that Florida would welcome the RNC.

But St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman was not as enthusiastic during a Facebook Live briefing Tuesday, and the office of Kriseman’s fellow Democrat, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, issued a similar statement Tuesday. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner Disney, SeaWorld Will Unveil Plans Today Disney and SeaWorld will present plans to Orange County Wednesday to reopen their parks. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county and the health department were on site to do inspections Tuesday. He says the plans he has seen have protections in place for employees and guests. "And to do it safely not just for the guests, but for the employees as well. The plans I saw today had an abundance of that where there were requirements for the employees and for the guests who will be entering," Demings said. If the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approves the plan, Demings and Governor Ron DeSantis would also need to sign off. Other attractions have already gotten local approval. Legoland wants to open June 1, and Universal wants to open June 5th. — Abe Aboraya, WMFE Tax-Free Hurricane Holiday Starts Friday Starting Friday, shoppers in Florida emerging from coronavirus stay-at-home orders can avoid paying sales taxes while putting together disaster-preparation stockpiles for the 2020 hurricane season. In addition to helping residents buy everything from coolers to generators, Florida Retail Federation President and CEO Scott Shalley hopes the seven-day tax "holiday" can provide a boost for businesses suffering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. [Read more] — News Service of Florida Expert On Theme Parks Says Precautions During Reopening Will Be Crucial When the first of Florida's theme parks reopen next week, Robert Niles predicts they will be taking a cautious approach towards welcoming visitors back. "On the attractions themselves, that's a managed environment. Once they enter the queue for an attraction, it's relatively simple as a concept to keep people spaced apart," Niles said. "It's out there on the streets of the theme park where the challenge [arises]." Niles was a guest Tuesday on the State We're In, a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE in Orlando. He runs ThemeParkInsider.com, a website geared towards covering theme parks around the world. Niles worked at Walt Disney World in Orlando while he was in college and graduate school. [Read more] — Dinorah Prevost Florida Revenues Fall By Nearly $900 Million The state of Florida might have lost nearly $900 million in tax revenues in April, as the coronavirus pandemic siphoned away tourist dollars and other revenues from the state's coffers. The outbreak was certain to impact the state revenues, but it became clearer Tuesday by just how much. The state Legislature has yet to send the $93.2 billion budget it approved in March to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature. Lawmakers approved the budget just days after the governor began shuttering some businesses and putting stay-at-home measures in place. Florida officials had expected to take in nearly $3 billion last month, but fell short by $878 million. — Associated Press