Latest On Coronavirus: Over 5,500 New State Cases, Mandatory Face Mask Orders Issued, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

After a six-hour debate that drew around 100 public comments and more than 1,100 public emails, commissioners decided that Pinellas County residents must wear face masks or coverings when they’re indoors at public locations.

The Pasco County executive policy group also approved a mandatory face covering requirement Tuesday.

Business owners and employees in both counties will be responsible for enforcing the requirements and making sure people who are not wearing a face covering do not enter.

Also Tuesday, Manatee County commissioners discussed what next steps they will take to try to curb the growth of cases there. While no formal vote was taken, they’re expected to endorse many of the recommendations issued by Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees Saturday when they hold a vote Wednesday. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner

Hillsborough County To Distribute Face Coverings

Hillsborough County is making free, reusable face coverings available at four county locations while supplies last after issuing a mandatory order this week.

The face coverings will be distributed at:

E.G. Simmons Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin

Upper Tampa Bay Park, 8001 Double Branch Road in Tampa

Lake Park, 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz

Lithia Springs Park, 3932 Lithia Springs Road in Lithia

Each person in the vehicle will receive two face coverings, and drivers can request then for immediate family members not present.

— Carl Lisciandrello

Florida University Reopening Plans Given Green Light

As Gov. Ron DeSantis increasingly points to young adults as the source for a spike in coronavirus cases in Florida, public universities across the state are moving forward with plans to reopen campuses in the fall.

The Florida university system’s Board of Governors on Tuesday approved individual reopening plans put together by each of the state’s 12 state universities.

Board Chairman Syd Kitson acknowledged it is likely schools will see new cases pop up as students and employees return to campus in the fall. [Read more]

— Mark Schreiner, News Service of Florida

The State We’re In: Second Wave Of Infections Is Upon Us, Public Health Expert Says

With more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida now, public health experts are saying a second spike in infections is underway.

Donna Petersen is dean of the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida. She says it’s impossible to completely eliminate the illness, but wearing face coverings and keeping six feet apart from others really does help slow the spread.