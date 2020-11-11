Latest On Eta: School Closings, Shelters And Updates Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Eta: School Closings, Shelters And Updates Across Tampa Bay

We are following the latest updates across the greater Tampa Bay region:

FORECAST: Latest On Eta's Track As It Approaches Florida's West Coast

Schools Closing Across Tampa Bay

Several school districts across the greater Tampa Bay region have announced early dismissals on Wednesday and closings on Thursday. Here is a list.

Tampa International Airport Suspends Operations

Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to strong winds from Eta.

All passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. The airport, including the Main Terminal and parking garages, will be closed to all visitors at that time.

All operations are expected to resume Thursday by noon, but could reopen earlier.

Voluntary Evacuations In Manatee County

A voluntary evacuation notice has been issued for residents of Anna Maria Island and other low-lying, flood-prone areas due to the expected storm surge. Tropical storm winds are most likely to arrive today by 2 p.m. and last into the night.

Sunshine Skyway Closed

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. due to high winds.

Shelters Open In Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County has issued a state of emergency, and while no evacuations have been issued the county is opening five emergency shelters Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The shelters are intended for residents who are dependent on electricity for home medical needs, or who live in homes and manufactured housing that are susceptible to wind damage. Wherever possible, residents should consider other alternatives to a public shelter, such as staying with friends, family, or in a hotel.

Anyone needing transportation to a shelter should call (813) 272-5900.

The shelters that will be open:

Steinbrenner High School (pet-friendly), 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Road

Burnett Middle School (pet-friendly), 1010 N. Kingsway Road

Middleton High School, 4801 N. 22nd St.

Reddick Elementary School, 325 West Lake Drive

Sickles High School (pet-friendly) and Family Shelter, 7950 Gunn Highway

Sandbags Available Across The Area

Pasco County:

The county now has four, self-serve sandbag stations open 24 hours:

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

The locations are open for Pasco County residents. You should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Manatee County:

Coquina Beach: 2656 Gulf Drive S

Manatee Beach: 4000 Gulf Drive

Anna Maria: Bayfront Park, 316 North Bay Blvd. (self service)

City of Bradenton (residents only, proof of residence required): 1411 9th St. W (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Holmes Beach: City Hall, 5801 Marina Drive (self service)

Longboat Key: Broadway Beach Access (self-service)

Pinellas Park:

Helen Howarth Equestrian area

Broderick Recreation Center

Pinebrook Park

A premade sandbag location will be at Forbes Recreation Center.

Bus Service Suspended

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority are suspending all bus routes beginning Wednesday at noon. This also affects the TECO Line Streetcar and HART SMART AV service.

Courthouses Closed

All courthouses in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which comprises Pinellas and Pasco counties, will be closed Thursday. All hearings expected to be held via teleconferencing or Zoom are also cancelled, but advisories, along with juvenile detention and shelter hearings, will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the County Justice Center in Clearwater, and the West Pasco Judicial Center in New Port Richey.