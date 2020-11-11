Latest On Eta: School Closings, Shelters And Updates Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Schools Closing Across Tampa Bay Area As Eta Approaches Florida's West Coast
Read more
We are following the latest updates across the greater Tampa Bay region:
FORECAST: Latest On Eta’s Track As It Approaches Florida’s West Coast
Schools Closing Across Tampa Bay
Several school districts across the greater Tampa Bay region have announced early dismissals on Wednesday and closings on Thursday. Here is a list.
Tampa International Airport Suspends Operations
Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to strong winds from Eta.
All passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. The airport, including the Main Terminal and parking garages, will be closed to all visitors at that time.
All operations are expected to resume Thursday by noon, but could reopen earlier.
To get the latest operational updates, please follow @FlyTPA on Twitter.
Voluntary Evacuations In Manatee County
A voluntary evacuation notice has been issued for residents of Anna Maria Island and other low-lying, flood-prone areas due to the expected storm surge. Tropical storm winds are most likely to arrive today by 2 p.m. and last into the night.
Sunshine Skyway Closed
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. due to high winds.
Shelters Open In Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County has issued a state of emergency, and while no evacuations have been issued the county is opening five emergency shelters Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The shelters are intended for residents who are dependent on electricity for home medical needs, or who live in homes and manufactured housing that are susceptible to wind damage. Wherever possible, residents should consider other alternatives to a public shelter, such as staying with friends, family, or in a hotel.
Anyone needing transportation to a shelter should call (813) 272-5900.
The shelters that will be open:
Sandbags Available Across The Area
Pasco County:
The county now has four, self-serve sandbag stations open 24 hours:
The locations are open for Pasco County residents. You should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own sandbags.
Manatee County:
Pinellas Park:
Bus Service Suspended
Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) and the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority are suspending all bus routes beginning Wednesday at noon. This also affects the TECO Line Streetcar and HART SMART AV service.
Courthouses Closed
All courthouses in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which comprises Pinellas and Pasco counties, will be closed Thursday. All hearings expected to be held via teleconferencing or Zoom are also cancelled, but advisories, along with juvenile detention and shelter hearings, will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the County Justice Center in Clearwater, and the West Pasco Judicial Center in New Port Richey.