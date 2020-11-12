Latest On Eta: Tampa Bay Airports Resume Flights, Schools Closed, And More - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest On Eta: Tampa Bay Airports Resume Flights, Schools Closed, And More

NOAA

We are following the latest updates across the greater Tampa Bay region:

Eta Makes Landfall

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall early Thursday morning, but not before producing dangerous storm surge and flooding streets across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Eta made landfall in Levy County, near Cedar Key, around 4 a.m. with top sustained winds of 50 mph after skirting the west coast of Florida throughout Tuesday into the overnight hours, according to the National Hurricane Center. [More on the storm]

Power Outages Across Tampa Bay

Several thousand residents were without power across the greater Tampa Bay region early Thursday morning.

As of 7 a.m., Eta has knocked out power to around 26,000 Duke Energy customers and almost 2,000 TECO customers.

Duke officials say damage assessment is under way and repairs are under way where conditions are safe.

The storm will continue to produce periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, along with storm surge.

Airports Resuming Flights

Tampa International Airport reopened this morning and has resumed all flights.

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport reopened Thursday morning.

If you’re supposed to fly Thursday, check with your airline for any possible delays or cancellations.

Schools Remain Closed

Schools in the greater Tampa Bay region are reacting to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta.

Hillsborough and Manatee County schools will conduct remote learning Thursday and Friday. Citrus County schools will conduct remote learning at least today.

Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, and Polk county schools will be completely closed today.

Sarasota county schools will be open today.

And the University of South Florida will conduct remote learning at all three campuses today. [More on school closures]

Roads Closures due to flooding or debris

Tampa

Both directions of Bay to Bay Boulevard in Tampa at Westshore boulevard

West Cypress Street at Reo Street

There is standing water at Lamb Avenue near Westshore Boulevard and Schiller Street

Tampa General Hospital at Plant Avenue

Rome Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Swann Avenue and Brevard avenue