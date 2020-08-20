Latest Tropical Depression Could Affect Florida Early Next Week - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Latest Tropical Depression Could Affect Florida Early Next Week

Tropical Depression 13 developed Wednesday evening. National Hurricane Center

The season’s 13th tropical depression developed late Wednesday evening, and is located about 900 miles east of the Leeward Islands this morning.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is following the depression and said slow development is possible into the weekend as it moves near the Caribbean.

“The depression is moving fast and could be near Hispaniola, Cuba, and the Bahamas by Sunday. There may be effects on the Florida peninsula early next week, but its possible interaction with land make that portion of the forecast unclear at this time,” he said.

Another strong tropical wave in the western Caribbean is becoming better organized and the Hurricane Center says another depression is likely to form there in a day or two.

Hawthorne said its track could take it into the Gulf of Mexico next week, depending on its development over the weekend.

That storm is one of three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin that the National Hurricane Center is watching. FPREN Meteorologist Megan Borowski said closer to home, a more imminent concern is the ongoing afternoon thunderstorms that have been stronger than normal.

“There’s an unseasonably strong upper level disturbance to our west. Southwesterly winds are transporting extra moisture and energy from the system across Florida,” she said.

“And so the chance for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes from the strongest cells will continue through at least Thursday, especially along central and eastern sections of the peninsula.”