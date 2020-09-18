Lightning Reach Stanley Cup Final As Rays Clinch Playoff Berth - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Lightning Reach Stanley Cup Final As Rays Clinch Playoff Berth

Thomas Iacobucci/WUSF Public Media

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Rays each took steps forward in their attempts to secure championships in their coronavirus-shortened seasons.

The Lightning reached their second Stanley Cup Final in team history Thursday night with a 2-1 overtime victory against the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final.

Also on Thursday, the Rays clinched an American League playoff berth during a doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to send the Lightning past the Islanders.

Tampa Bay, which won the Stanley Cup in 2004, clinched each of its three series victories in overtime and goes on to face the Dallas Stars for the title.

Only New York lasted more than five games, pushing the Lightning to their limits before their talented core got them into the final.

The Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Orioles in the opener before cranking up the offense in a 10-6 nightcap victory that completed the sweep.

In the opener, Blake Snell and Diego Castillo combined on a three-hitter in a 3-1 win.

Needing a sweep to get into the AL playoffs for the second year in a row, the Rays got homers from Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe and Joey Wendle before using a four-run fifth inning to take a 10-6 lead.

The Rays reached the playoffs last season, losing to the Houston Astros 3-2 in the American League Division Series. It will be the sixth postseason appearance in team history.