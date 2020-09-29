Lightning Win Stanley Cup With 2-0 Shutout Of Dallas - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Lightning Win Stanley Cup With 2-0 Shutout Of Dallas

The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up the Finals with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars Monday night. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING / TWITTER

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the champions of bubble hockey.

Brayden Point scored his playoff-best 14th goal, and the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup and finish off the NHL playoffs staged in quarantine during the pandemic.

The clock hitting zeros in an empty arena in Edmonton set off a wild celebration for a group that endured years of playoff heartbreak and two months in isolation.

Goals from Point and Blake Coleman and a 22-save shutout by Andrei Vasilevskiy were enough to power the Lightning to their second championship in franchise history after winning it in 2004.

The Lightning’s Victor Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. The big Swedish defenseman won the honor despite high-scoring performances from teammates Nikita Kucherov and Point.

The playoffs became a showcase of Hedman’s skills on both ends of the ice. He also showed key leadership in the absence of injured captain Steven Stamkos, who only played a few minutes in Game 3 last week.

Following the victory, Stamkos was presented the Stanley Cup by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The Lightning’s victory came a season after the team won a league-high 62 games, only to be swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Following the coronavirus-shortened regular 2019-20 season, the Lightning took part in playoff series that took place in empty arenas in Toronto and Edmonton.

The NHL administered more than 33-thousand COVID-19 tests to club personnel since 24 teams entered the bubbles in the summer. The NHL reported no positive tests for the ninth week in a row.

