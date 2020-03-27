Local Exhibits, Festivals And Concerts Available Online - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Local Exhibits, Festivals And Concerts Available Online

The Florida Orchestra is not having concerts while social distancing is still a priority, but they are broadcasting live recordings through Classical WSRM. The Florida Orchestra

Museums, educational centers, galleries and other cultural centers in Florida are closed to visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But many are offering online art and science programs to engage people while they keep appropriate social distance.

The following list provides you with links to some virtual exhibitions, movies, ideas for activities at home and educational programs in the greater Tampa Bay region.

ART

Asolo Rep Engage: Sarasota’s Asolo Repertory Theatre is working on a new educational online platform. It is planned to engage people with the theater experience remotely. The platform can be accessed through social media.

Art Coast Journal: Creative Pinellas is offering a list of online resources with music, films, visual arts, theatre, stories and visual arts. The journal is also providing information on emergency grants and resources for artists.

Virtual Inspire Sarasota Family Festival: The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County has moved its Inspire Sarasota Family Festival online this year to celebrate local youth’s artistic accomplishments. All the videos of performances will be available on the festival website. Students who want to participate can contact the organizers through email communications@sarasotaarts.org.

Tampa Theatre Virtual Cinema: Tampa Theatre is working to support virtual screenings of new and specialty movies, so the audience can still watch them at home. Three-day streaming will cost $11.50.

The Florida Orchestra: Live recordings of TFO concerts will be broadcast on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 FM radio at 7 p.m on Thursdays. The recordings will also be available at WSMR.org for 45 days after the original broadcast of the concerts.

SCIENCE

Virtual MOSI: The Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa will be offering online field trips and educational programs via its Facebook page. The museum will stream 15-minute video sessions on weekdays at 1:30 p.m.

Bishop Museum: The Bishop Museum will stream live or recorded sessions on different topics regarding science and nature every day at noon via Facebook. The museum is also offering online museum tours through the “Bishop Pathways” free app for smartphones and tablets.

CHILDREN

Great Explorations Children’s Museum: The St. Petersburg museum has opened a new online platform called Great Ex At Home. It offers free games, activities, books and videos for children of all ages. The platform also provides information for parents on how to talk to children about Coronavirus and they are selling a S.T.E.A.M Kit filled with activities that children can do at home.

HISTORY

Florida Holocaust Museum: The museum based in St. Petersburg is launching weekly educational series with testimonies on Tuesdays, artifact highlights on Wednesdays and lessons on Thursdays, all at 1 p.m. The series will be on the museum’s Facebook page.

Henry B. Plant Museum: The historic building based on the University of Tampa campus offers online exhibits on its web page, including Spanish-American War Stories. It also offers “Upstairs /Downstairs” Livestreams where they show performances simulating staff members and guests of the Tampa Bay Hotel.

RELATED Coronavirus Coverage On WUSF

OTHER

USF 3D Virtual tours: The Digital Heritage and Humanities Collection of the University of South Florida offers virtual tours of St. Petersburg Parks, the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, museums and 3D World Heritage Tours featuring Guatemala ruins. These tours can be found online for free and also include the VR experience.