Tampa's historic Jackson House moves a step closer to being restored

The Tampa City Council has voted in favor of a land swap deal that will facilitate the restoration of the historic Jackson House downtown.

The agreement involves the exchange of 2,100 square feet of neighboring lots that are owned by 717 Parking for a 9,172-square-foot vacant public area behind the Jackson House.

If the deal is closed, the company will also receive an additional 3,400-square-foot neighboring lot located at Nebraska Avenue and Twiggs Street. The lot is co-owned by the city of Tampa and the Florida Department of Transportation, which has not signed off on the deal yet.

The Jackson House was a boarding house for African Americans in Tampa during the segregation era.

Built in 1901, the famed 24-room lodge saw stars like Ella Fitzgerald, James Brown, and Cab Calloway stay there.

It officially closed its doors to the public in 1989.

Center for Digital Heritage and Geospatial Information / USF Libraries USF researchers captured 3D renderings that show just how badly the Jackson House is damaged, including large holes in the roof near the rear of the building. The Jackson House Foundation hopes to turn the boarding house into a Black history museum after renovating it.

The abandoned building is now managed by the Jackson House Foundation, which plans to turn it into a Black history museum once it’s restored.

To do so, approximately 10-15 feet of land from the neighboring parking lot owned by 717 Parking would need to be used.

Although negotiations are still underway between 717 and FDOT, council members were glad to see progress is being made.

“We’ve been waiting in part for this agreement to go through and it still has some hoops to go through, but I just wanted to thank (717 Parking owners) John and Jason Accardi and their family for working with the city to try to resolve this,” said Councilman Bill Carlson.

"I appreciate all the work on behalf of the city staff as well as the Accardi family for their involvement in wanting to come to a resolution to get this thing going. And also the Foundation as well. Don't want to leave out the Jackson House Foundation," said Council member Gwen Henderson.