Tampa's historic Jackson House moves a step closer to being restored

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By João Victor Pina
Published October 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT
Aerial view of a building in disrepair, surrounded by a parking lot. A city skyline is in the background.
1 of 4  — Drone_Jackson_View_USFCDHGI.jpg
A drone shot shows the Jackson House and a surrounding parking lot.
Center for Digital Heritage and Geospatial Information
/ USF Libraries
An older wood building shows signs of its age with boards sagging and no doors or windows. It's surrounded by a fence and a parking lot.
2 of 4  — JH_Front_elevation_USFCDHGI.JPG
Researchers at USF conducted 3D scans of the historic Jackson House in Tampa. The building has fallen into disrepair since it was closed to the public in 1989.
Center for Digital Heritage and Geospatial Information / USF Libraries
A number of wooden boards criss-cross as a support holding a ceiling up. A window is in the background.
3 of 4  — USF_CDHGI_support_structures_from_interior.png
Boards have been installed on the second floor of the Jackson House to serve as a brace holding the ceiling up.
Center for Digital Heritage and Geospatial Information / USF Libraries
A green wooden stairwell. There is some damage along the left wall.
4 of 4  — USF_CDHGI_Main_Staircase.JPG
A stairwell in the Jackson House shows some of the signs of age.
Center for Digital Heritage and Geospatial Information / USF Libraries

The Tampa City Council has voted in favor of a land swap deal that will facilitate the restoration of the historic Jackson House. Negotiations between 717 Parking and the Florida Department of Transportation are still underway.

The Tampa City Council has voted in favor of a land swap deal that will facilitate the restoration of the historic Jackson House downtown.

The agreement involves the exchange of 2,100 square feet of neighboring lots that are owned by 717 Parking for a 9,172-square-foot vacant public area behind the Jackson House.

If the deal is closed, the company will also receive an additional 3,400-square-foot neighboring lot located at Nebraska Avenue and Twiggs Street. The lot is co-owned by the city of Tampa and the Florida Department of Transportation, which has not signed off on the deal yet.

The Jackson House was a boarding house for African Americans in Tampa during the segregation era.

Built in 1901, the famed 24-room lodge saw stars like Ella Fitzgerald, James Brown, and Cab Calloway stay there.

It officially closed its doors to the public in 1989.

A 3D rendering of an old wooden building. Wooden panels sag, there are missing windows, and the roof and front balcony and entrance way show heavy damage, including huge holes in the roof near the back.
Center for Digital Heritage and Geospatial Information
/
USF Libraries
USF researchers captured 3D renderings that show just how badly the Jackson House is damaged, including large holes in the roof near the rear of the building. The Jackson House Foundation hopes to turn the boarding house into a Black history museum after renovating it.

The abandoned building is now managed by the Jackson House Foundation, which plans to turn it into a Black history museum once it’s restored.

To do so, approximately 10-15 feet of land from the neighboring parking lot owned by 717 Parking would need to be used.

Although negotiations are still underway between 717 and FDOT, council members were glad to see progress is being made.

“We’ve been waiting in part for this agreement to go through and it still has some hoops to go through, but I just wanted to thank (717 Parking owners) John and Jason Accardi and their family for working with the city to try to resolve this,” said Councilman Bill Carlson.

"I appreciate all the work on behalf of the city staff as well as the Accardi family for their involvement in wanting to come to a resolution to get this thing going. And also the Foundation as well. Don't want to leave out the Jackson House Foundation," said Council member Gwen Henderson.

Side shot of a large wooden house. Some panels are sagging or missing, a number of windows are missing panes. The building is surrounded by a fence, with large plants growing wild between the fence and the building.
Center for Digital Heritage and Geospatial Information
/
USF Libraries
Jackson House, a historic boarding house for African Americans - including stars like James Brown, Ella Fitzgerald, and Cab Calloway - has fallen into disrepair since it closed to the public in 1989.

