The devil is in the details: Report on 'sinful cities' has Florida communities at top and bottom

Cities on opposite coasts of Florida — including one Southwest Florida community — are at the top and bottom of the most sinful places in the United States.

A report from personal-finance website WalletHub released today listed 2023’s Most Sinful Cities in America. The report compares more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in America. In other cities, bad things happen and stay there, too. From beer-loving Milwaukee to Big Easy New Orleans, the U.S. is filled with people behaving illicitly.

Gambling addiction, for instance, leads to over $100 billion in losses for U.S. consumers every year, while smoking burns an over $600 billion hole in Uncle Sam’s wallet annually.

To identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior. The data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and adult entertainment establishments per capita.

On a local level, according to the report, Southwest Florida seems to be relatively tame with the only city listed, Cape Coral, ranking 175th out of 182 locations. The only less sinful place in Florida was Port St. Lucie, which ranked 178th.

Florida's top sinful spot? Miami, which ranked ninth, between Phoenix, Arizona, and Cleveland, Ohio.

Other ranked Florida cities included Orlando 12th, Tampa 26th, Fort Lauderdale 31st, Jacksonville 42nd, Hialeah 96th, St. Petersburg 103, Tallahassee 107, and Pembroke Pines 131.

To view the full report and other city rankings visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-sinful-cities-in-america/29846

