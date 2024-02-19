Florida Southern College President announces retirement after 20 years of leadership

The head of Florida’s oldest private college has announced her intentions to retire after 20 years of leadership.

Anne B. Kerr formally announced her plans to retire as the President of Florida Southern College during a Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning.

“It has been an honor and great blessing to serve as president of what I consider to be the finest small college in the nation,” Kerr said.

“I am deeply grateful for the unflagging support of the Florida Southern College Board of Trustees, the untiring commitment to excellence of an exceptional faculty, and the dedication and tireless work of the staff in fulfilling the College’s mission to provide a learning community that enables students to realize their dreams and make a consequential impact on society.”

Florida Southern College, located in Lakeland, experienced significant growth in academic ranking during her 20-year tenure.

Under Kerr’s leadership:



FSC’s enrollment number reached the highest in the College's history.

FSC was recognized as a Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars in the nation, one of the most prestigious scholarships for students pursuing studies abroad.

FSC Athletic Department won six national championships, and now is one of the top three Division II programs in the United States.

22 new buildings were constructed and 20 were expanded to accommodate enrollment capabilities.

Earned the William Burke Award for Experiential Education, a national award for engaged learning and curriculum.

19 new graduate degree programs were created, including master's degrees in accounting, education, and nursing, in addition to doctoral programs in education, physical therapy, and nursing practice.

Roberts Academy at Florida Southern College was founded as the only transitional school in Florida for second through eighth grade students with dyslexia.

Florida Southern College was named one of the “Most Beautiful Campuses” in the nation after restoration of “Children of the Sun,” a collection of buildings originally designed by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and form the largest collection of buildings by Wright.

Florida Southern College Annie Pfeiffer Chapel, the first building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright at Florida Southern College.

Kerr also led the “Believe Campaign,” which raised $308 million for FSC programs and facilities.

Due in part to her contributions as president, Kerr, 69, was consistently recognized as one of Florida’s most influential business executives.

“It is difficult to adequately express the depth of our gratitude for President Kerr’s two decades of unswerving service to Florida Southern College," Chairman of FSC Board of Trustees Robert L. Fryer said during Friday's meeting.

“The profound impact she has made on the College will ensure an even brighter future than we could have envisioned. Her visionary leadership and dedication are unparalleled.”

Starting this month, Fryer will lead a search committee to recruit FSC's next president.

Kerr plans to continue serve as president until her successor is selected.