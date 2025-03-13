Jacksonville Zoo mourns death of oldest southern white rhino in human care

Archie, said to be the oldest southern white rhinoceros in human care, has died at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The zoo announced the death of the 55-year-old rhino on Tuesday, calling him a cherished member of the facility’s family.

In a post about his death on Facebook, zoo officials said that saying goodbye to Archie has been extremely difficult, but they are comforted in knowing that his life wasfilled with care, love and quality of life.

“Outliving his expected lifespan by decades, he exemplified the extraordinary care our geriatric animals receive and the deep commitment we have to their well-being,” the zoo said. “He was a cherished ambassador for his species, a gentle giant who inspired so many and a beloved member of the community. His memory will forever be a part of Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.”

Zoo officials said Archie had recently been diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma, a type of cancer. Due to his age and the extent of the tumor, extensive treatment would have been too taxing for him, zoo officials say. Instead, the zoo focussed on his comfort and well-being. But his illness continued to progress, and he spent his final moments outside, surrounded by his care team.

The rhino leaves behind a legacy of descendants, including 14 offspring, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-great-grandchildren, the zoo says.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, white rhinos are the second-largest land mammal, divided into two genetically different subspecies, northern and southern. As of 2018, only two rhinos of the northern white rhino were left, both female and protected by armed guards in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, the WWF said.

The majority of wild southern white rhinos live in four countries: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Kenya. Thought to be extinct in the late 19th century, about 100 were discovered in 1895 in South Africa. After more than a century of protection and management, they are classified as near-threatened, with about 18,000 in protected areas and private game reserves, WWF says.

A celebration of life for Archie is scheduled for Saturday at the zoo’s Rhino Overlook, with signs honoring him as well as a table where guests can write messages.