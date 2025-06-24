Sarasota Bradenton Airport names successor for retiring CEO

The Sarasota-Manatee Airport Authority will soon have a new CEO, officials said Tuesday.

Paul Hoback, Jr. is a vice president at the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which operates the Pittsburgh International Airport.

“Leading Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is an incredible opportunity and I’m so excited to follow Rick’s amazing tenure and continue the legacy he has built over three decades,” Hoback said in a statement.

courtesy SRQ Airport Paul Hoback, Jr. "guided PIT’s $1.7 billion new terminal program that created $2.5 billion in economic impact for Western Pennsylvania," according to a statement from the Sarasota-Manatee Airport Authority.

Hoback is scheduled to take over in October, when the current CEO, Rick Piccolo retires.

Piccolo is staying on as an advisor until next June, to train his successor.