 Lockdown Lifted At MacDill Air Force Base After Reports Of Armed Suspect - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Lockdown Lifted At MacDill Air Force Base After Reports Of Armed Suspect

Carl Lisciandrello
January 10, 2020 01:12 PM

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa was placed on lockdown early Friday morning amid concerns of an armed suspect on or near the base.

The lockdown lasted about an hour and was lifted around 8 a.m., a MacDill spokesman said.

The base received notice of a potential armed suspect near the Tanker Way gate area around 7 a.m., the spokesman said, and social media posts showed MacDill sent an active shooter alert to personnel just after 7 a.m.

Tampa Police and MacDill first responders are still looking for the suspect, but officials say the situation is isolated to the area near the gate. They have opened all other entrances to the base.

The lockdown caused traffic to back up approaching the base.

“We all took this very seriously, and I know it may have been inconvenient for a lot of folks during the morning commute,” said Col. Steve Snelson, commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing. “But when it comes to the safety of our service members as well as our families, we’re always going to go with the better approach and be conservative.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF 89.7 and wusfnews.org for updates.

Ira Glass Tickets on Sale Now tile ads 250 x 208-01
Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Destructive Squall Line Possible in Florida Panhandle Saturday


Read more

Tampa Bay Mayors Talk Transit, Climate Change And Joke About Rays' Future During 'State Of The Bay'


Read more

Road Work Threatens Florida Panther, Environmental Groups Say In Federal Lawsuit


Read more