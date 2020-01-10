Lockdown Lifted At MacDill Air Force Base After Reports Of Armed Suspect - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Lockdown Lifted At MacDill Air Force Base After Reports Of Armed Suspect

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa was placed on lockdown early Friday morning amid concerns of an armed suspect on or near the base.

The lockdown lasted about an hour and was lifted around 8 a.m., a MacDill spokesman said.

The base received notice of a potential armed suspect near the Tanker Way gate area around 7 a.m., the spokesman said, and social media posts showed MacDill sent an active shooter alert to personnel just after 7 a.m.

Tampa Police and MacDill first responders are still looking for the suspect, but officials say the situation is isolated to the area near the gate. They have opened all other entrances to the base.

The lockdown caused traffic to back up approaching the base.

“We all took this very seriously, and I know it may have been inconvenient for a lot of folks during the morning commute,” said Col. Steve Snelson, commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing. “But when it comes to the safety of our service members as well as our families, we’re always going to go with the better approach and be conservative.”

