 Long-Term Care COVID-19 Deaths Top 7,000 in Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Long-Term Care COVID-19 Deaths Top 7,000 in Florida

November 15, 2020 05:54 PM
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Florida Reports 10,000 Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since July


Read more

Disney Bumps Capacity at Orlando Parks As Coronavirus Cases Surge


Read more

Appeals Court Rejects Coronavirus Beach Closure Lawsuit Against DeSantis


Read more