Make-A-Wish Teen Who Announced Bucs' Draft Pick Dies - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Make-A-Wish Teen Who Announced Bucs’ Draft Pick Dies

Kacey Reynolds stands on-stage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before announcing the Bucs' first-round draft pick in 2019. YOUTUBE

A Tampa Bay Bucs fan, whose Make-A-Wish dream was fulfilled when he announced the team’s 2019 draft pick, has died, the team announced Sunday.

“We’re saddened by the passing of Buccaneers fan Kacey Reynolds. Our hearts go out to his family,” the Bucs tweeted on Sunday.

We’re saddened by the passing of Buccaneers fan Kacey Reynolds. Our hearts go out to his family. Kacey announced our first round pick at last year’s draft as his Make-A-Wish experience, and will forever be a part of the Buccaneers family. pic.twitter.com/RXwUcTf91N — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 23, 2020

Reynolds, of Maysville, Ga., was a lifelong Bucs fans who was suffering from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when the team announced the 19-year-old would appear at the NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn.

He was introduced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before announcing Devin White as the Bucs’ first-round pick, and fifth overall.

Reynolds learned of his being selected to make the pick through a video message by Bucs receiver Mike Evans.

“Hey, what’s up Kacey? This is Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” Evans says in the video. “I heard you’re one of our biggest fans and that you’ve been battling through some tough times. So I wanted to check in, say what’s up, and let you in on a little surprise.

“A few years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted me in the first round, and it was one of the best nights of my life. I heard you’ve got a special wish, to walk out on stage and announce our draft pick. Well, I’m excited to let you know, you’re going to Nashville for the NFL Draft to represent the Bucs to announce our first-round pick in front of millions of fans.

“I’m so excited for you, and I know you’ll do an awesome job representing Bucs nation. I’ll be watching, Kacey. Go Bucs.”

This one hurts man. You loved the squad regardless of the outcome. It was great getting to know you. RIP my friend https://t.co/vrmOGciMui — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) February 23, 2020

Reynolds’ story, and his experience in announcing the pick, were chronicled in a YouTube video posted by the team: