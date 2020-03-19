Malls Across Tampa Bay Closed To Curb Coronavirus Outbreak - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Malls Across Tampa Bay Closed To Curb Coronavirus Outbreak

Westfield Countyside Mall was quiet on Thursday morning as it was clused due to the coronavirus outbreak. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Several malls in the Tampa Bay area are closing temporarily to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

In separate news releases, Simon Property Group and Westfield announced the closures.

Simon closed its facilities Wednesday night, and it expects to reopen them on March 29. These include Tampa Premium Outlets in Wesley Chapel, Ellenton Premium Outlets, and Tyrone Square Mall in St. Peterburg.

Notices on the Westfield mall websites say those locations are closed at well. They include locations in Countryside, Citrus Park, Brandon, Sarasota and Siesta Key.

They are expected to remain closed until April 5.