Man Arrested In Death Of Off-Duty Florida Wildlife Officer - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Man Arrested In Death Of Off-Duty Florida Wildlife Officer

Eliceo Hernandez, 20, was charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Florida wildlife officer Julian Keen Jr. HENDRY COUNTY JAIL

Authorities say a Florida man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Florida wildlife officer.

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Eliceo Hernandez, of LaBelle, was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a LaBelle neighborhood and found Julian Keen Jr. fatally shot.

Investigators say they were able to determine through interviews that Keen and another man had witnessed a reckless driver, and Keen followed the driver in his truck.

After both Keen and Hernandez stopped, officials say Keen confronted Hernandez and was later shot.