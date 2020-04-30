 Manatee Beaches To Reopen On Monday, With Parking Restrictions - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Manatee Beaches To Reopen On Monday, With Parking Restrictions

Carl Lisciandrello
April 30, 2020 01:23 PM

Manatee County beaches will reopen Monday under social distancing guidelines, and with restrictions on parking.

Visitors will receive two hours of free parking each day, “to enjoy the beach with minimal restrictions,” according to a news release. Those parked longer than two hours will receive a parking citation and fine.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

The parking spaces at the county’s three public beaches will be open starting Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Unlike other areas that have opened their beaches just for “essential activities” such as running, biking and fishing, sunbathing at Manatee beaches will be allowed.

Officials say beaches will open while various construction projects are being completed, including at Anna Maria Island.

“There are multiple construction projects ongoing at public beaches, but we’re doing our best to open other areas for parking while these parking spots are unavailable,” Beach Patrol Chief Joe Westerman said. “We want people to come and enjoy themselves at our life-guarded beaches, but they need to remember social distancing guidelines and they should be respectful of other people who want to visit the beach.”

