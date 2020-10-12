 Manatee County Schools To Vote On Learning Options For Next Term - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Manatee County Schools To Vote On Learning Options For Next Term

Cathy Carter
October 12, 2020 01:19 PM
The issue of school learning options are being pondered across Florida as school districts try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Manatee County School District Facebook

Since classes started on Aug. 17, students in Manatee County are either full-time at the physical school, full-time distance learning or a combination of the two.

Last week Manatee County School Superintendent Cynthia Saunders recommended eliminating the hybrid program which would affect close to 8,000 students. The school board rejected that plan.

Manatee’s efforts are similar to options being pondered across Florida as school districts try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. But even as plans develop, the issue of who pays for online learning may complicate matters more.

Florida schools won state permission to get full funding for the virtual model for the first semester only.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has yet to say whether that support will be extended.

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Florida Reports 1,533 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Deaths Following Weekend Data Issue


Read more

Carnival Cancels All Cruises Out Of Florida Until Next Year


Read more

Private Lab Cleared In Data Problem That Delayed Florida Coronavirus Report


Read more