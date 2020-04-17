Manatee County Sees Nine COVID-19 Deaths Friday; Florida's New Cases Near 25,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Manatee County Sees Nine COVID-19 Deaths Friday; Florida’s New Cases Near 25,000

The number of people who've tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida is nearing 25,000. There were 1,413 new cases Friday, and Manatee County reported 9 deaths; the largest daily increase for any Tampa Bay county since the coronavirus outbreak began. Florida Department of Health

Florida saw an increase of 1,413 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The Department of Health reported 24,753 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

726 people have died from the coronavirus – an increase of 58 since Thursday evening.

Manatee County reported nine deaths between Thursday and Friday evenings – the largest daily increase for any Tampa Bay county since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Sarasota County listed five new deaths; Pinellas reported two; Hillsborough and Polk counties each listed one.

The Pinellas deaths are believed to have been residents of a Seminole nursing home that was evacuated Friday. The medical examiner’s office in Pinellas County reported a third person at the home died – a date on that death was not reported.

The patients, an 84-year-old woman, 74-year-old man, and 66-year-old man were among dozens of people who were evacuated after the virus spread through the nursing home.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 17:

Hillsborough: 924 (883 local, 41 non-resident)

Pinellas: 565 (524 local, 41 non-resident)

Manatee: 326 (324 local, 2 non-resident)

Polk: 316 (310 local, 6 non-resident)

Sarasota: 274 (259 local, 15 non-resident)

Pasco:192 (185 local, 7 non-resident)

Hernando: 83 (79 local, 4 non-resident)

