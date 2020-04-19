Manatee County's First African-American Commissioner Has Died From COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Manatee County’s First African-American Commissioner Has Died From COVID-19

Gwendolyn Brown, Manatee County's first African-American Commissioner, died Friday from complications due to coronavirus. Manatee County Government

Former Manatee County Commissioner Gwendolyn Brown has died from complications related to the coronavirus.

Brown, 68, was the county’s first African-American commissioner.

Her death was announced to the public on Friday during an emergency meeting of the County Commission held to discuss COVID-19 and Manatee’s temporary curfew.

Brown was elected in 1994 and served District 2, which spans the Manatee River to include Bradenton, Palmetto, Ellenton and Samoset neighborhoods, until 2010.

Commissioner Reggie Bellamy, who now represents District 2, spoke of her impact on Manatee County during Friday’s meeting.

“She had a legacy in our community and my heart goes out to her and her family,” he said. “”We, obviously from the county commission office to the Brown family, extend our deepest condolences. And what this does is this brings reality for what we’re dealing with.”

A biography from when she was in office said Brown had a doctorate in early childhood education and administration from Nova University. She also served as executive director of the county’s Head Start program from 1991 to 2002.