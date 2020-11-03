Manatee Election Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2020 Elections: How Florida Voted In The Presidential Election
Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.
By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.
District 21
Boyd, Jim (REP)
Eldon, Anthony “Tony” DEM
District 71
Mele, Andy (DEM)
Robinson, Will (REP) *Incumbent
District 73
Fairey, David Reeves (DEM)
Gregory, Tommy (REP) *Incumbent
Pasco | Hillsborough | Manatee | Sarasota | Pinellas | Polk | Hernando | Citrus | Sumter | Highlands | DeSoto | Charlotte | Hardee