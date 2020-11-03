 Manatee Election Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Manatee Election Results

November 03, 2020 06:47 PM
Margaret Good Margaret Good / Facebook

Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.

By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.

Stay with WUSF for updates.

District 21

Boyd, Jim (REP)

Eldon, Anthony “Tony” DEM

District 71

Mele, Andy (DEM)

Robinson, Will (REP) *Incumbent

District 73

Fairey, David Reeves (DEM)

Gregory, Tommy (REP) *Incumbent

Pasco | Hillsborough | Manatee | Sarasota | Pinellas | Polk | Hernando | Citrus | Sumter | Highlands | DeSoto | Charlotte | Hardee 

