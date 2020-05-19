Marco Rubio Steps In To Lead Senate Intelligence Committee - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Marco Rubio Steps In To Lead Senate Intelligence Committee

The new chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, will be overseeing a key vote as his first official act in the position.

Rubio’s committee is scheduled to vote behind closed doors Tuesday on whether to approve the nomination of a Texas congressman, John Ratcliffe, as director of national intelligence.

The committee’s previous chairman, North Carolina Republican Richard Burr, has stepped aside temporarily during a Justice Department investigation

Burr unloaded as much as $1.7 million in stocks days before the coronavirus pandemic caused markets to plummet.