 Marco Rubio Steps In To Lead Senate Intelligence Committee - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Marco Rubio Steps In To Lead Senate Intelligence Committee

Associated Press
May 19, 2020 05:44 AM

The new chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, will be overseeing a key vote as his first official act in the position.

Rubio’s committee is scheduled to vote behind closed doors Tuesday on whether to approve the nomination of a Texas congressman, John Ratcliffe, as director of national intelligence.

The committee’s previous chairman, North Carolina Republican Richard Burr, has stepped aside temporarily during a Justice Department investigation

Burr unloaded as much as $1.7 million in stocks days before the coronavirus pandemic caused markets to plummet.

