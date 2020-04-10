 Miami: Cover Your Faces Inside Grocery Stores, Pharmacies - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Miami: Cover Your Faces Inside Grocery Stores, Pharmacies

The Associated Press
April 10, 2020 08:07 AM
Cloth masks made by Tampa fashion boutique The Disco Dolls. Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media

The city of Miami is stepping up its response to the coronavirus pandemic by requiring everyone inside grocery stores, pharmacies and most other retail business that are still open to wear face masks.

The order signed Wednesday went into effect early Thursday morning. The Miami Herald reports any delivery workers and construction workers are also expected to cover their faces.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says police officers will be enforcing the law, though at first they’ll help educate people. Business that don’t enforce the law could be fined or shut down. 

Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
All Faiths Food Bank - April replacement
BayCare - April Replacement -2020

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Health News Florida

Related Posts