Miami-Dade, Broward Counties Preparing To Reopen Monday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Miami-Dade, Broward Counties Preparing To Reopen Monday

Associated Press
May 13, 2020 08:20 AM
Miami-Dade and Broward counties are hoping to begin reopening Monday, joining the rest of the counties that began last week.

Florida’s two largest and hardest-hit counties are making plans to reopen from the coronavirus economic shutdown.

The current Miami-Dade and Broward plan would mirror the rest of the state.  Restaurants and retailers would have to keep crowds to 25% of capacity.

Schools and youth activities, theaters and sports venues would remain closed. Nursing home and hospital visitations would still be prohibited.

Florida has had nearly 42,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,779 confirmed deaths from the disease since the first cases were reported in early March.

