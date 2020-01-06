Mike Pence Coming To Hillsborough County For Jan. 16 Campaign Stop - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Mike Pence Coming To Hillsborough County For Jan. 16 Campaign Stop

Vice President Mike Pence will appear in Wimauma on Jan. 16. WHITEHOUSE.GOV

With the Interstate 4 corridor always a political battleground, Vice President Mike Pence will appear at events Jan. 16 in Hillsborough and Osceola counties as part of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Pence is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. in the Hillsborough County community of Wimauma, the Trump campaign announced Monday.

The vice president then is slated to appear at 6 p.m. at a “Latinos for Trump” event in Kissimmee.

Winning Florida will be crucial for the re-election hopes of Trump, who campaigned Friday in Miami-Dade County.