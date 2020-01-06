 Mike Pence Coming To Hillsborough County For Jan. 16 Campaign Stop - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Mike Pence Coming To Hillsborough County For Jan. 16 Campaign Stop

News Service of Florida
January 06, 2020 03:04 PM
Vice President Mike Pence will appear in Wimauma on Jan. 16. WHITEHOUSE.GOV

With the Interstate 4 corridor always a political battleground, Vice President Mike Pence will appear at events Jan. 16 in Hillsborough and Osceola counties as part of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Pence is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. in the Hillsborough County community of Wimauma, the Trump campaign announced Monday.

The vice president then is slated to appear at 6 p.m. at a “Latinos for Trump” event in Kissimmee.

Winning Florida will be crucial for the re-election hopes of Trump, who campaigned Friday in Miami-Dade County.

Ira Glass Tickets on Sale Now tile ads 250 x 208-01
Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

The Key Issues Entering The 2020 Florida Legislative Session


Read more

The Pentagon Says Wildfires, Driven By Climate Change, Are A Growing National Security Threat


Read more

How To Avoid Fraudulent Tax Preparers This Season


Read more