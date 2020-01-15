Mike Pence To Visit New Tampa; Kissimmee - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Mike Pence To Visit New Tampa; Kissimmee

Vice President Mike Pence during a recent visit to NASA NASA

The Florida primary is more than a month away, but it could still be a decisive election in the race for president. On Thursday, the vice president will come to Central Florida to stump for President Trump.

Mike Pence is targeting two key constituencies during his visit: senior citizens during a stop in New Tampa, and Hispanics in Kissimmee.

Pence was originally set to appear in Wimauma, near senior-rich Sun City Center, but a local homeowners association nixed his visit to the gated community. So organizers chose a public events hall on Cross Creek Boulevard in New Tampa.

The event will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Venetian Events Center, 9724 Cross Creek Blvd. in New Tampa, just south of the Pasco County line.

Pence will then go to Kissimmee for a Latinos for Trump rally. On the way, he might catch a glimpse of a billboard erected by the Florida Democratic Party that shows the president throwing paper towels to Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria. The billboard says “PROHIBIDO OLVIDAR” – “never forget” in English.