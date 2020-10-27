Millions Of Medical Gloves, Other Supplies Stolen From Coral Springs Company - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Millions Of Medical Gloves, Other Supplies Stolen From Coral Springs Company

CLAY BANKS / VIA UNSPLASH

Thieves in Coral Springs have stolen over 6 million gloves and other medical supplies meant for first responders at Florida hospitals.

Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the $1 million shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night. The shipment included about 6 million pieces of medical supplies.

On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment badly needed in the state. It took only a few minutes.

Medgluv’s vice president of sales and marketing, Rick Grimes, said hospitals have been calling daily for a week, asking when the gloves would arrive. He called the theft “heartbreaking.”

Local and federal authorities are investigating.