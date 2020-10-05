Monday COVID-19 Numbers Show Dip In Cases, Deaths, Tests - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Monday COVID-19 Numbers Show Dip In Cases, Deaths, Tests

The Florida Department of Health recorded 1,415 more people testing positive for coronavirus since Sunday's report, as well as the deaths of 41 people. Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health reports 1,415 people tested positive for coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the statewide number of total cases to 717,874.

In addition, 327 cases were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Monday’s report also shows 41 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,886.

Eleven COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The state received results from 38,830 tests Sunday, with the positivity rate for those who were tested for the first time at 3.93 percent.

The daily numbers are the lowest since last Monday, when 738 cases, five deaths, and 20,991 tests were reported.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, Oct. 5:

Hillsborough: 43,027

Pinellas: 22,548

Polk: 20,500

Manatee: 11,785

Pasco: 9,499

Sarasota: 8,376

Hernando: 3,241

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 5: 1,415/41

Oct. 4: 1,868/43

Oct. 3: 2,787/74

Oct. 2: 2,660/111

Oct. 1: 2,628/131

Sept. 30: 1,948/175

Sept. 29: 3,266/106

Sept. 28: 738/5

Sept. 27: 1,882/12

Sept. 26: 2,795/107

Sept. 25: 2,847/122

Sept. 24: 2,541/179

Sept. 23: 2,590/203

Sept. 22: 2,470/99