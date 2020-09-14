More Soaking Rains For Tampa Bay As Tropical Storm Sally Approaches Florida Panhandle - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

More Soaking Rains For Tampa Bay As Tropical Storm Sally Approaches Florida Panhandle

Outer bands from Tropical Storm Sally will continue to produce strong rains and localized flooding across portions of the greater Tampa Bay region. NOAA

The greater Tampa Bay region is in for another wet, dreary day as tropical moisture associated with Tropical Storm Sally make its way through the Gulf of Mexico.

Periods of gusty winds, strong downpours and isolated flooding drenched the region on Sunday as Sally continued to track northwest toward the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say much of the same is expected on Monday, especially along coastal areas during the afternoon.

The greatest chance of soaking rain and localized flooding remains from Sarasota County to the south, forecasters said. Powerful thunderstorms may be limited as a thick cloud cover will keep temperatures down, but heavy rains are still possible.

According to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center, the outer bands of Sally could experience 1-3 inches of rain across the state, producing flash flooding in some areas and minor river flooding.

Tampa Bay can expect a return to the normal pattern afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday and lasting through the end of the week, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, tropical storm force wind gusts, heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding, and a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet are all possible in parts of the Florida Panhandle from Tropical Storm Sally beginning Monday.

As of Monday at 5 a.m., Sally was located about 120 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving west-northwest at 9 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Maximum winds are at 60 mph, and Sally is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane upon its landfall near the coasts of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama in the next 2-3 days, forecasters said.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all areas of the Florida Panhandle west of a line from Marianna to Apalachee Bay through Tuesday evening. The watch includes Apalachicola, Panama City, Crestview, the Emerald Coast, and Pensacola. Areas from Indian Pass to the west remain under a tropical storm warning, and a tropical storm watch is in effect from Indian Pass east to the Ochlockonee River.

The primary hazard, as it relates to Florida Panhandle, will be flooding. This could either be flash floods associated with sudden strong downpours, or develop over a longer period of time near coastlines and creeks due to persistent rain and higher water levels.

Hurricane center forecasters said the storm’s slower movement will “exacerbate the storm surge and heavy rainfall threats” to Florida’s Gulf Coast. The area at greatest risk for a multi-day flooding event is along the Emerald Coast from Destin to Pensacola, and locations inland to roughly the I-10 corridor.

“The storm itself is likely to become a hurricane late (Monday) afternoon or tonight,” said Ray Hawthorne, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. “Sally is expected to make landfall between the Louisiana and Alabama Gulf coasts Tuesday. Downpours from some of the outer rain bands will cause areas of flash flooding and gusty winds along the Gulf, particularly from Tampa southward, but the worst of the weather is headed for the Florida Panhandle and westward.”

Wind gusts up to 50 mph from Tropical Storm Sally’s outer rain bands are expected to arrive along the Gulf Coast near Port St. Joe and Panama City early Monday morning. Tropical storm force wind gusts are then expected to spread west along the Emerald Coast from Destin to Navarre by early afternoon, and to Pensacola by early Monday evening.

Minor wind damage will be possible from some of the stronger outer rain bands of Tropical Storm Sally, along with an attendant water spout or tornado risk.

Frequent updates on Tropical Storm Sally are available via the Florida Storms mobile app or social media accounts. Meteorologists from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network will also provide updates on Tropical Storm Sally through Florida’s network of public radio and television stations.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.