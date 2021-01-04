More Than 11,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported In State Monday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

More Than 11,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported In State Monday

Florida Department of Health

The number of new coronavirus cases in Florida climbed by 11,256 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

That brought the statewide total to 1,376,692. The state also reported 105 deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 22,415.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,856 cases and 19 deaths on Monday – including 13 in Pinellas County.

The state received test results from 104,014 people on Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 12.52% were positive.

State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 4):

Positive Tests – 1,376,692

Deaths – 22,415

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,256 | Deaths – 105

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,856 | Deaths – 19

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 104,014 | Positivity Rate – 12.52%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 4: 11,256/105

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported

Dec. 31: 17,192/133

Dec. 30: 13,871/139

Dec. 29: 12,075/105

Dec. 28: 8,198/99

Dec. 27: 7,391/77

Dec. 26: 17,042/142*

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

Dec. 23: 11,384/121

Dec. 22: 10,434/76

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.