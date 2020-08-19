More Than 200 Martin County Students Quarantined Due To COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

More Than 200 Martin County Students Quarantined Due To COVID-19

Juan Carlos Becerra

The Martin County School District is telling 231 students from two high schools they should quarantine citing exposure to the coronavirus.

The district says the students at South Fork High in Stuart and Jensen Beach High will switch to remote learning for 14 days.

A district spokeswoman says those ordered to stay home include members of a swim team and travelers in a bus route.