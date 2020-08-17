Most Floridians Remain Concerned About COVID-19, USF Survey Shows - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Most Floridians Remain Concerned About COVID-19, USF Survey Shows

Researchers at the University of South Florida conducted a statewide survey of 600 Floridians to measure opinion regarding COVID-19 related policies. iStock

A new survey shows that when it comes to COVID-19, a majority of Floridians believe the worst is not behind us.

According to the Emergency Preparedness Survey done by researchers at the University of South Florida School of Public Affairs, 55 % of Floridians remain concerned about the virus. A majority also support placing stricter limits on public gatherings to slow the spread of Covid-19.

USF assistant professor Stephen Neely, one of the researchers, says the survey also reveals opinions about the upcoming election season. 46% of Floridians feel that political candidates should not hold any rallies in Florida this Fall.

“We’ll have to watch how that plays out over the next few months, but undecided voters in Florida might be a little turned off by the sight of large rallies and that could actually potentially have an effect on their perception of candidates,” he said.

Neely said of all the topics in the survey, the question of whether to hold rallies revealed the biggest partisan divide.

“Republicans are much more in favor of holding rallies than Democrats or Independents,” he said.

According to the survey, 87% of people would also support a statewide mask mandate.

“This is about as compelling of a policy mandate as you’re going to see, with 80% support, and it’s spanning both parties,” Neely said. “We don’t see a lot of really consequential issues these days where we find bipartisan support for specific policies. We might have bipartisan support for broad ideas, but not for specific policies. So this is a rarity in the current political climate.”

The survey, which was conducted between July 30 and Aug. 10, also reveals a racial difference when it comes to support for keeping students learning remotely this Fall. While 73% of overall respondents are in favor of keeping brick-and-mortar schools closed statewide, the number is higher at 88% among African Americans.

“We all know unfortunately, the African American community has been hit really hard by the COVID pandemic,” Neely said. “And a lot of folks are just saying, ‘hey, we view this as a likely way of spreading the virus further.’”

600 Floridians were polled for the USF survey.

This is the first year the USF School of Public Affairs has conducted such a survey. Neely said the goal is to help inform public policies.

Among other findings of the USF School of Public Affairs Emergency Preparedness Survey:

Floridians are still concerned about COVID-19. When it comes to COVID-19, a majority of Floridians (55%) believe that the worst is not yet behind us; less than 25% believe that it is.

Trust in Public Health Guidelines. A large majority of Floridians (82%) believe that prevention guidelines being emphasized by public health officials – such as wearing a mask in public and practicing social distancing – are effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Most Floridians Would Support Closing Public Schools This Fall. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73%) indicated that they would support a statewide decision to close public schools this Fall. A majority (54%) indicated that they would “Strongly Support” doing so.

Strong Support for a Statewide Mask Mandate. An overwhelming majority of Floridians (87%) would support a statewide mask mandate, with 73% indicating that they would “Strongly Support” such a measure.

Concerns over Political Rallies. With election season approaching, 46% of Floridians feel that political candidates should not hold any rallies in Florida this Fall, while another 42% feel that political rallies should only be held if they can adhere to proper social distancing guidelines.

Additional Support for Mitigation Policies. A majority of Floridians would also support additional mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, including placing stricter limits on public gatherings (85%) as well as temporarily re-closing bars and restaurants (66%), houses of worship (63%), and beaches/public parks (60%).

Small Partisan Differences on COVID-19. Majorities of both Republicans and Democrats favor enhanced mitigation efforts, though some partisan differences exist. Republicans are more likely to believe that the worst is behind us with regard to COVID-19 and slightly less likely to believe that public health guidance is effective at limiting the spread of the virus. Democrats are more supportive of a statewide mask mandate, closing public schools, and placing stricter limits on public gatherings, though majorities in both parties support each measure.

For this survey, 600 residents of Florida were surveyed via an online web-panel using Prodege MR, an industry leading market research provider. The survey was fielded from July 30ththrough August 10th, and the results are reported with a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of +/-4.