 NASCAR To Return To A (Limited) Live Audience At Homestead - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

NASCAR To Return To A (Limited) Live Audience At Homestead

Daniel Rivero
June 08, 2020 05:00 AM

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a state of emergency to South Florida, a major sporting event will feature a live audience.

About a thousand members of the military and first responders will be allowed to watch a NASCAR race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway next Sunday. Their family members will also be able to attend.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez approved a plan to host the event on Saturday.

“Unlike stick-and-ball sports, most NASCAR competitors and personnel are required to wear uniforms and equipment that are above most professional grade [personal protection equipment],” reads the approved plan. All employees will be identified and screened five days prior to the event.

Attendees will be screened for their temperatures, and will be required to wear masks. Tickets will not be available for sale to the general public, but it does mark the beginning of a comeback for NASCAR racing.

The event in South Dade will be the first race to have a live audience for the sport since March. Some NASCAR races have been happening, but they’ve been in front of empty stands.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Tom Lee Won’t Run For Hillsborough Clerk As He Exits Senate


Read more

Tampa Bay Area, Hillsborough County COVID-19 Cases Reach New Daily High Monday


Read more

Enterprise Florida Eyes Overseas Trade Efforts


Read more