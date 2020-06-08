NASCAR To Return To A (Limited) Live Audience At Homestead - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

NASCAR To Return To A (Limited) Live Audience At Homestead

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a state of emergency to South Florida, a major sporting event will feature a live audience.

About a thousand members of the military and first responders will be allowed to watch a NASCAR race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway next Sunday. Their family members will also be able to attend.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez approved a plan to host the event on Saturday.

“Unlike stick-and-ball sports, most NASCAR competitors and personnel are required to wear uniforms and equipment that are above most professional grade [personal protection equipment],” reads the approved plan. All employees will be identified and screened five days prior to the event.

Attendees will be screened for their temperatures, and will be required to wear masks. Tickets will not be available for sale to the general public, but it does mark the beginning of a comeback for NASCAR racing.

The event in South Dade will be the first race to have a live audience for the sport since March. Some NASCAR races have been happening, but they’ve been in front of empty stands.