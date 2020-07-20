National Hurricane Center Watching Two Tropical Disturbances - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

National Hurricane Center Watching Two Tropical Disturbances

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for tropical development this morning.

The first disturbance is a band of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Bahamas and central Cuba and is likely to have some effect on Florida, said Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Ray Hawthorne.

“The wave is likely to produce more showers this afternoon and Tuesday over Central and South Florida as it moves through the Peninsula and into the Gulf,” Hawthorne said. “However, the disturbance is not expected to organize until after it passes the state later in the week.”

As of early Monday morning, The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 20% chance of developing as it heads toward Texas or Louisiana Wednesday into Thursday.

A second tropical wave midway between the African coast and Caribbean also has a 20% chance of developing into a depression later this week.