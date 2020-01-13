Near-Record Warmth Expected to Continue All Week in Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Near-Record Warmth Expected to Continue All Week in Florida

More than a dozen warm weather records were tied or broken in Florida this weekend, and the unusual warmth is expected to continue through at least the next five days.

A weather pattern more typical for late summer is in place across the Southeast U.S., and forecast data shows no sign that it will break down anytime soon. Surface and upper-air observations indicate that a large and sprawling area of higher pressure stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to the Bahamas. Jet stream winds will therefore not able to steer storm systems and cold fronts into Florida like they normally would during the winter months.

An all-time January high temperature of 89 degrees was set in Naples Sunday, which was the second day in a row a new daily high temperature record was broken. Record highs were common from Jacksonville to Fort Myers Saturday and Sunday, and several more may fall this week.

The lists below represent official climate reporting stations, their actual or forecast high temperatures, compared to the record for the date in parenthesis.

Record high temperatures were also tied or broken this weekend in Sanford, Sarasota and West Palm Beach. The mornings have also been especially warm across central and southern Florida, where numerous record warm minimum temperatures were broken Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WUFT 89.1. To see more, visit WUFT 89.1