Nearly 100 Pre-Register For Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing At Raymond James Stadium - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Lakeland Restaurateur Stays Afloat In Uncertain Times
Read more
Demand is already high as Raymond James Stadium in Tampa opens this morning for drive-thru coronavirus testing.
Listen to an audio version of this story
Hillsborough County spokesman Jon-Paul Lavandeira said 97 appointments had already been set up for testing before the 8 a.m. scheduled opening.
Lavandeira said 900 test kits are on hand, and the site has the capacity to serve 200 people a day.
It will remain open as long as the testing supplies last.
“It’s unprecedented definitely in my lifetime to see something like this,” Lavandeira said. “I would have never thought I’d see this. And to put it in comparison: What we have set up as a community, other communities have done, but under federal leadership. We have done this ourselves.”
Lavandeira said about 100 people on staff are on hand between healthcare professionals, law enforcement and government officials. Hillsborough County is running this site with community health partners, including BayCare, Tampa General Hospital and and Advent Health.
It will be open today through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m or while supplies last.
To register, call the Hillsborough County Customer Service Center at (813) 272-5900 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The county offers the following guidance:
What to Bring:
What to Expect:
WUSF staff writers Carl Lisciandrello and Julio Ochoa contributed to this report.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding It takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give